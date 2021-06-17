They invite to name the 5 Mexican wolves of Chapultepec

MEXICO CITY

A few days ago, the birth of five Mexican wolf pups at the Chapultepec Zoo caused a stir, before the Secretariat of the Environment (Sedema) of Mexico City invites citizens to choose the name of the children.

The five Mexican wolf pups born on April 24, are in perfect health and to choose their names, voting will be enabled from today until August 15 in this link.

The Sedema indicated that all the people who wish to participate will be able to choose five names, from a list of 20 suggestions.

On June 14, the first physical examination was carried out on the puppies, it was confirmed that the new litter of “Seje” and “Rhi” is made up of three males and two females.

The 5 cubs and their parents were checked for their skin, limbs, eyes, oral cavity, ear canals, nose, heart fields, as well as their lung fields, which are fine, even one of the cubs could be heard howling.

Puppies weigh between 4.5 and 5.7 kilos, females are the ones that weigh more than males. Every 15 days they will have a review to complete their vaccination schedule, “said the zoo’s veterinarian.

The birth of this litter represents a hope for the conservation of its species, which since the 50s was persecuted, hunted and poisoned by humanity, which almost caused its extinction in the 70s. Currently, human activities such as hunting and habitat loss and fragmentation still threaten the Mexican wolf.

At the Chapultepec Zoo, eight litters of Mexican wolf have been born, a species that was on the verge of extinction and is currently “in danger of extinction.

