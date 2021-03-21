They investigate Visa for anticompetitive practices

15 minutes. The United States Department of Justice is investigating the financial multinational Visa for alleged anti-competitive practices in the debit card market, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday.

Authorities are trying to find out if Visa has limited the ability of businesses to send debit card transactions to lower-cost networks and that has allowed it to maintain a dominant position, according to people close to the investigation.

After the information was known, the shares of Visa, which has the largest card network in the US, fell more than 5% in the middle of the session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The investigations, of a civil nature and initiated a few weeks ago by the competition division of the US Justice, focus on the commissions that the payment processing companies they require businesses to gain access to their networks.

The sources told the newspaper that they are also investigating other problems experienced by businesses in this area and the role of Mastercard in the credit card market, in addition to the figure of “fintech” as competitors of both Visa and Mastercard. .

Last January, Visa abandoned its plans to acquire digital payment startup Plaid for about $ 5.3 billion, as it announced in 2020, after authorities alleged that its deal would help create a monopoly.

The Justice Department then argued that the agreement between the firms “would eliminate a nascent competitive threat” to Visa, which it described as a “monopolist in online debit transactions.”