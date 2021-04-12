They investigate this driver for dancing on the roof of his moving car and posting the video on the Internet – Autobild.es

The Albacete Civil Guard investigates a driver who got up to dance on the roof of the car while driving and, later, published the sequence on social networks. He is accused of a crime against security that can cost him a prison sentence.

It’s hard to believe that there are still people with ideas like this at this point, but the evidence shows that they are. This young man must have found it fun to stop driving for a few seconds and, with the car running, get on the roof and mark some dance steps. While he was committing such irresponsibility, someone was recording him from another vehicle; to later post the images on the Internet.

For added recklessness, the sequence was recorded in the inside a tunnel, in a section considered particularly dangerous.

He dances on his car inside a tunnel

They wanted the video to be seen by millions of people; Perhaps they did not count that among them would be the agents of the Group of Investigation and Analysis of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard (GIAT), in charge of the investigation to identify that will allow to identify and punish the offender.

# AsíNO❗Dancing on top of the roof of his car when he was circulating inside the Cenajo reservoir tunnel. The objective was to record it to publish it on a social network. The @guardiacivil of Albacete investigates him for a crime against traffic safety. pic.twitter.com/oquuhZv2Tq – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 9, 2021

As reported by the Civil Guard, the events occurred inside the tunnel in the Cenajo swamp, in the municipality of Hellín (Albacete); Citizen collaboration was “fundamental” by making the video available to the agents through the link created by the General Directorate of the Civil Guard for this purpose.

Article 380 of Chapter IV of the Penal Code defines crimes against road safety and establishes that whoever drives a motor vehicle or moped with manifest recklessness and endangers the life or integrity of persons will be punished with prison sentences of six months to two years and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a time greater than one and up to six years.

In its statement, the Civil Guard appeals to the civic conscience of the population so that, in the event of a situation similar to this, they notify the telephone number 062 or, in case they have made a recording or have a link of interest, the contribute on the website of the institution.