They investigate the resistance of 77 grape varieties to climate change

06/22/2021 at 9:10 AM CEST

The agricultural sector will have to face great challenges due to climate change that is already being noticed in Spain. For this reason, scientists are studying the vulnerability of dozens of vine varieties from all autonomous communities to global warming. Specifically, it is about knowing how this situation will affect the main diseases that affect vineyards.

The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is carrying out a study on 77 grape varieties to determine their resilience to climate change, including resistance to drought.

The study, in which various academic centers and research laboratories from different parts of Spain participate, is coordinated by the Misión Biológica de Galicia (MBG), dependent on the CSIC, in order to “value & rdquor; the “minority grape varieties due to their capacity for viticultural and oenological diversification and their resilience to fungal diseases influenced by climate change”, indicates this entity in a statement cited by ..

The study, started a couple of years ago and still ongoing, aims to determine the “sensitivity of about 77 varieties of vine from all autonomous communities to the two fungal diseases with the highest incidence in viticulture: Mildew and Oidio & rdquor ;, indicates researcher Carmen Martínez Rodríguez.

After proceeding to a “disinfection and waxing & rdquor ;, the varieties were kept for four months in a cold chamber, where they sprouted and were later installed in a greenhouse“ under controlled conditions of light, temperature and humidity & rdquor; and subjected to a series of observations.

According to preliminary analyzes, “45% of the varieties showed intermediate sensitivity to the pathogen, compared to 21% who showed high sensitivity and 17% random, depending on the sampling & rdquor ;, according to researcher Susana Boso.

Among the varieties of high susceptibility, stand out those that have an “incidence greater than 75% and severity and density greater than 50% & rdquor; such as the Rayada Melonera from Andalusia, the Tottozona Tinta from Navarra or the Tinto Jeromo from Castilla-León, indicates the CSIC.

For its part, among the varieties with low susceptibility with an “incidence less than 50%, severity less than 20%, a density less than 35% & rdquor; They include the Morate of Madrid, Sanguina of Catalonia and Tinta Redonda of the Basque Country.

Regarding the varieties with intermediate susceptibility, with a “high incidence but severity or density below 50% & rdquor ;, some of Galician origin such as Albilla do Avia and Ratiño stand out.

“At the moment, the cuttings of the 77 varieties sent again this year are sprouting in the greenhouse, and soon we will proceed to inoculate in the laboratory, as was done the previous year,” the researchers stressed.

They add that their objective is “to check whether those that were very sensitive or not very sensitive the previous year, continue to be so this year & rdquor ;.

Mildew and powdery mildew diseases of the vine

Mildew. It is a group of diseases caused by different species of parasitic fungi whose spores hibernate in the tubers or roots, and are activated in spring, when the temperature is above 10ºC, which is when they are directed to the leaves and in the tender stems through the vessels that are inside the plant.

It causes the appearance of rounded spots normally on the leaves, on the upper side, and a whitish powder on the underside. The fruits can also be damaged, since the stem of the same is vulnerable to the attack of this microorganism.

Powdery mildew. Popularly called blanquilla or cinicilla is the name of a cryptogamic plant disease. It is produced by several genera of ectoparasitic fungi of the erysiphaceae family, which mainly attack young leaves and stems. One of the best known is that of the vine, caused by the Erysiphe necator species. Its main sign is the appearance of a layer of mealy or cottony appearance and a white or grayish color, formed by the mycelium and conidia, which are the organs of asexual reproduction. In a strong attack the leaves turn yellow and later dry out.

