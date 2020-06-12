Stella Calloni

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. 25

Buenos Aires. Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced yesterday that the government will intervene in the Federal Penitentiary Service, an organization that became involved in the case investigating illegal espionage against more than half a thousand people and that also reaches other official entities, while the justice system ordered the raid on the Ezeiza prison, when verifying that the political prisoners were spied on as well as their families and lawyers, who at the time made complaints about this situation without being heard.

The espionage scandal worsens, and the list of plaintiffs is added, including the head of government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, of the Republican Proposal party, of former president Mauricio Macri, as happens with the former governor from the province of Buenos Aires María Eugenia Vidal, who in March 2019 reported that she was spied on and presented evidence to the former president, who did not give explanations.

It is believed that the espionage against these own politicians or those of the leaders of the Unión Cívica Radical and Cambiemos had to do with the fact that they could threaten Macri’s leadership, for which reason the investigation does not only affect political, journalistic, judicial or religious sectors, but in the opposition alliance that crosses a strong tension.

Fernández appointed former judge María Laura Garrigós de Rébori as intervener of the Federal Penitentiary Service. What I have to guarantee as president is that this does not happen again, the president affirmed when announcing this appointment.

The government rescues cereal company

Meanwhile, the intervention of the President for the purpose of expropriation of the cereal company Vicentín, which the government considered to be of public utility, which was in bankruptcy and was in the process of being foreign, caused a wave of accessions while the opposition launched a harsh campaign, with an attempt to mobilize cereal sectors in Santa Fe, trying to imitate the so-called strike of the field of large companies that occurred in March 2008 against a tax that then-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner tried to impose.