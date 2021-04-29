They investigate the kidnapping of two 1 and 6-year-old girls by their father in Tenerife

Tomás Antonio Giméno and his daughters Anna and Olivia (Photo: Europa Press)

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Güímar has initiated preliminary proceedings in relation to the disappearance of Tomás Gimeno and his two daughters, aged one and six, for the time being for the alleged commission of a crime of kidnapping. The investigation has been declared secret.

The images captured by the security cameras of the Puerto Deportivo Marina Tenerife have revealed that Tomás Gimeno, disappeared since last Tuesday along with his two daughters, set sail after midnight aboard his boat, which appeared on Wednesday empty and adrift in front of to the Puertito de Güímar.

In statements to ‘Radio Club Tenerife’, collected by Europa Press, the captain of the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Enrique Alonso, has confirmed that the girls’ father, 37, left the Puerto Deportivo up to three times, to finally leave on your boat around 00:30.

As the cameras were able to capture, Tomás Gimeno arrived in his car at 9:30 p.m., parked it in front of the dock and unloaded a series of bags; However, the guard who worked the night shift, who saw him from the front, did not locate the girls at any time, nor did the cameras reveal whether they were with him.

Three trips to the ship before leaving

As Enrique Alonso recounts, the father of the little girls made three trips with bags, suitcases and clothes to his ship and at 9:50 p.m. he left the Puerto Deportivo again and returned around 11:30 p.m. Apparently he needed to buy a charger and went out to a nearby gas station, re-entering the dock.

At 00:30, Tomás Gimeno finally leaves with his boat, about six meters long, which only has a small cabin. AND…

