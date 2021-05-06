They investigate the disappearance of two brothers and arrest a third who threatened the Civil Guard with a gallows

Members of the Civil Guard accessed the home of three brothers from Extremadura, residents of Los Santos de Maimona (Badajoz), to inspect it within the framework of the investigation opened by the disappearance of two of them, while the third, who ended up being arrested, was present at the registry.

After obtaining judicial authorization, agents of the Judicial Police, accompanied by this brother, arrested for wield a hay pitchfork When the Civil Guards approached the house, they began several searches inside the house in order to be able to clarify the whereabouts of the other two brothers.

The house is located on San Cristóbal street in the aforementioned Badajoz town, near Zafra.

Apparently, one of those now wanted is a regular user of the services of a social center of the municipality, whose managers they gave the warning voice after he had not come for several days, reported sources of the investigation.

The first investigations also revealed that nothing is known of a second brother, but yes of the third, the now detained, all of them living together in the same house.

In the early afternoon, the latter, 48, wielded a hay pitch at the door of the house with which threatened the agents who had come to the house to try to find out the whereabouts of the two brothers.

This man, who at that time did not allow the Judicial Police to enter the house, surrendered after tense moments occurred, so a court order of entry was necessary.