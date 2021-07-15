They investigate the death of two people in a hotel room in Miami Beach – .

MIAMI, Florida – The lifeless bodies of two people were found this afternoon at a Miami Beach luxury hotel that was once the mansion of Italian designer Gianni Versace, who was shot to death on the spot in 1997.

The place is now the Villa Casa Casuarina hotel and restaurant, located on the corner of Calle 11 and Ocean Drive and which is frequented by tourists from all over the world.

The Miami Beach police confirmed that they received a call at 1:21 pm from the cleaning department of the place, in which the discovery of two dead men was reported inside a room.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed, nor are there details on the motive for their deaths.

This July 15, 2021 marks 24 years since the Italian fashion designer was shot just outside the entrance of what was his residence in Miami Beach by Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who took his life just days after the murder of the renowned designer.