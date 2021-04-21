They investigate shooting with one dead and two injured in Little Havana – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami police responded to a call for reports of shooting in a sector of Little Havana, in which they could confirm three hormbres shot, one of them declared dead at the scene.

The incident occurred around 3:40 am on Wednesday, in front of number 26 with 8 avenue in northwest Miami. When they arrived at the scene, officers found three wounded men who were shot from a moving car, according to police.

Two of the injured were taken by Miami firefighters to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, while the other injured was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police opened an investigation and did not provide further details on the victims or the suspect in their preliminary information.

If anyone has information on this, they can call the Miami-Dade Crime Stop Line at (305) 471-8477.