They investigate shooting with a dead man in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday inside an apartment building in the northeast of the city that left a man dead.

Around 3:00 this morning, Miami police officers responded to emergency calls for a shooting in a building located at 321 at the intersection of 26th Street and Biscayne Blvd.

According to the police, upon arrival at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the police, it would be a man in his 20s.

Miami police spokesman Freddy Cruz said the deadly shooting occurred in the building’s lobby. He pointed out that it is a rare case of violence in that neighborhood.

“Around 1:30 in the morning there was an argument and a black man was shot and unfortunately lost his life here in this building that you see,” Cruz said.

Police detectives are conducting witness interviews and checking surveillance cameras for more information.

The authorities revealed that they have a person of interest in custody, but are asking the community for support in case they have any information of interest about this case. They can communicate anonymously to the Stop Crime Line at 305-4718477.