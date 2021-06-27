They investigate nine hotels and a reggaeton concert for the macro outbreak of Mallorca

The Government of the Balearic Islands has detected several sources of contagion from the Covid outbreak related to this week’s student trips in Mallorca and that they already reach 500 positives. They are under the scrutiny of the inspectors various parties like the one that took place in the Arenal de Llucmajor, 9 hotels in which the young people stayed and a reggaeton concert which was made in the Plaza de Toros de Palma.

The establishments that are being investigated are, mainly, Luna Park and Sun Club El Dorado Resort. The Blue Sea Arenal Tower, Blue Sea Mediodia Arenal, Felix Arenal, Cassandra, JS Paradise Beach Music, Palma Bay Club Resort and Whala Beach are also subject to investigations.

The promoter of the concert in the Plaza de Toros de Palma is exposed to a possible fine between 60,000 and 600,000 euros for a very serious violation of having breached the Covid regulations.

The Ministry of Health and Consumption has begun to perform screening in all hotels to try to control possible chains of contagion among their staff.

On the other hand, the Balearic Islands have requested the central government to take the necessary legal action against travel agencies who have been involved, either because they have organized or because they have collaborated in any of the activities that have breached the Covid regulations.

Likewise, the regional Executive has emphasized that “the archipelago is a safe space, with one of the lowest incidences in Europe, maintained in recent months thanks to the efforts of its entire population to respect security measures. “In addition, he stressed that they will not allow” the recklessness of a few, and of you want to profit from it, put human lives and economic recovery at risk“.