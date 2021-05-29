They investigate irregularities in Cristiano Ronaldo’s new apartment in Lisbon … due to a slip by Georgina

A story of Georgina rodriguez on his personal Instagram account has prompted an investigation of the new luxury apartment of Cristiano Ronaldo and her. The 300 square meter penthouse with exclusive access to the roof of the building has cost 7.2 million euros At the couple. However, an unauthorized renovation of the property can be a headache for them.

José Mateur, architect of the building, has denounced on social networks that, as seen in Georgian’s story, Cristiano Ronaldo has modified the original design of the property without the necessary consent to do so. The player has raised a canopy on the roof and Mateus has not been happy about it. “The lack of respect and the ignoble desecration of our work and our architecture, without the consent of the architects, neighbors and without a project approved by the CML, and building on the beautiful ‘old way’ a canopy on the top of the building, is something that I am not going to witness in peace, ”the architect posted on Instagram, while acknowledging that all the respect and admiration he had for the footballer have disappeared.

What’s more, the Lisbon City Council has started an investigation regarding to the modification of the apartment. The metallic structure that is seen in the video published by Georgina on Instagram and that is not contemplated in the original project could cost the couple a significant financial fine and even the obligation to remove it.