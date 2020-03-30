A protein fragment could inhibit the ability of the coronavirus to enter human cells

EFE –

A team of chemical of the Massachuset Technological Institute (MIT) is testing a snippet of protein (peptide) that they believe could inhibit the ability of coronavirus to enter the human cells.

The research has been published in BioRxiv, a repository of articles prior to publication and that have not yet been reviewed by other scientists to validate the results, warns MIT on its website.

Researchers have seen that this new peptide can bind to the protein viral that coronavirus use to enter the human cells and it might have the ability to take it apart.

Research team director Brad Pentelute says they have a compound they want to explore because it interacts with a protein Viral in the way they predicted it would, “so it has the potential to inhibit viral entry into a host cell.”

The team started working on this project earlier this month, when a research group in China published the structure, with cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo EM), of the protein “Spike” of the coronavirus and the human cell receptor ACE2 to which it binds.

The protein ACE2 is the entry point that SARS-Cov2 uses to enter cells and it was also the entry point for coronavirus SARS registered in 2002.

The team performed computer simulations of the interactions between the ACE2 receptor and the protein Spike, which pointed to the place where it meets, a section of the protein ACE2 that forms a structure called the alpha helix.

The simulation “can give us insight into how atoms and biomolecules interact with each other, and what parts are essential to this interaction,” says another member of the Genwe Zhang team on the MIT website.

The team then used peptide synthesis technology to generate various amino acids and measure how strongly they bind to the protein COVID-19 Spike.

Researchers have sent one of the amino acids Mount Sinai Hospital in New York to do tests on human cells and potentially in animal models infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the team is developing around a hundred variants of the peptide to try to increase its binding strength and make it more stable in the body.