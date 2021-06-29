They investigate an alleged homophobic assault of 10 people who beat a man

The viewpoint of Park Güell in Barcelona, ​​in a file photo (Photo: Paco Freire / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating an alleged homophobic assault on a man by a group of about ten people. The events that occurred this Sunday morning at the Park Güell viewpoint in Barcelona.

The victim is a 52-year-old man who reported the events the next morning and whom the attackers allegedly beat and insulted because of his sexual condition, the latter has declared to the Catalan police.

In addition to assaulting him, they stole his wallet, where he carried money and credit cards. The victim was slightly injured and the Mossos have opened an investigation to find the group of aggressors.

As a result of the attack, the Barcelona City Council and the Observatori contra l’Homofòbia (OCH) have activated the protocol to advise and accompany the victim, as reported by councilor Marc Serra from his Twitter account.

This alleged homophobic aggression is added to that suffered by a couple in the Gràcia district of Barcelona during the Sant Joan festival, which the Mossos are also investigating.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

