They investigate a Republican congressman for an alleged relationship with a minor

The Republican Congressman from Florida, Matt gaetz, admitted that he is being investigated for his sexual conduct. This Tuesday a report from the Department of Justice revealed that it is being investigated if he had an intimate relationship with a minor under 17 years of age.

Gaetz says the investigation is an extortion attempt.

The New York Times reported that three sources assured that there is a search to reveal if Gaetz violated the laws of sex trafficking by paying the young woman to travel with him.

So far no charges have been brought against the representative.

The meeting would have occurred two years ago, according to the New York newspaper. The official investigation would have begun at the end of the Trump administration.

“Nowhere is true”, Gaetz said in the Tucker Carlson space on Fox News. “It is extortion,” he concluded.

Keep reading: Till tears: the moving accounts of witnesses to George Floyd’s murder