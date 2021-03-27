They investigate a commercial pilot in the US for insulting the residents of San Francisco with the open microphone

The Federal Air Administration (FAA) of the United States has launched an investigation against a commercial pilot who in a flight left the microphone open by mistake and uttered a string of insults toward San Francisco residents, where he was at that time.

According to the British media Daily Mail, The event took place on March 13. The words of the pilot, whose name has not been disclosed, were intercepted in the traffic control scanner of the Mineta San José International Airport.

In the audio, mentions of Southwest Airlines Flight 531 are heard, but it is not clear if it is the same broadcast or is interference from a different conversation.

“Fuck this place, fucking liberal jerks! “ the pilot was heard saying, who continued his speech with several more comments.

“Eight weapons here, in a place like this “is one of the most cryptic, and it is not clear what he means.

“Fucking weirdos, probably driving around in fucking Hyundais, fucking roads and shit that are fucking slow, “continued the pilot.

“You have no balls except if you’re driving rolling coalDamn it! “he added, referencing the practice of modifying a vehicle’s engine so that it emits greater amounts of polluting gases in the form of dense clouds of black soot, which is sometimes carried out in the United States as a protest against the defense of the environment. .

The airline the pilot works for has not been identified, nor is it clear if it was landing or taking off.

SA Flight 531 normally covers the routes between Las Vegas and San Jose and San Jose and Seattle, but there was no flight scheduled for that day that responds to those characteristics.

In addition, the scanner may have picked up interference from other flights that were operating at the time.

The pilot’s comments reference the city’s reputation for being one of the most pro-Democratic, progressive, and with greater environmental awareness throughout the United States.