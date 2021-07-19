They investigate 22 companies throughout Spain for polluting the atmosphere with more than 35,000 tons of CO2

Material seized by the Civil Guard from electrical and electronic equipment, within the framework of the ‘Redivivu’ operation. (Photo: GUARDIA CIVIL / EUROPA PRESS)

The Civil Guard has investigated a total of 22 companies located in the provinces of Alicante, Valencia, Murcia (6), Almería, Málaga, Albacete, Ciudad Real and Mallorca as allegedly responsible for a crime against natural resources and the environment, due to continuous acts of contamination through the incorrect treatment and commercialization of hazardous waste from electrical or electronic equipment.

The different companies would have polluted the atmosphere with more than 35,000 tons of CO2 due to the fact that they managed waste from electrical and electronic equipment in an irregular way, which caused the emission of gases with harmful effects.

Within the framework of the Redivivu operation at national and international level, carried out for more than a year by Seprona, the agents have examined documentation indicating that almost 600,000 kilos of compressors have been sent to Pakistan without being able to prove a correct decontamination.

They managed waste irregularly

In addition, the researchers have located more than 133,000 kilos of compressors (15,019 units) in the inspected companies in Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Almería, Málaga, Albacete, Ciudad Real and Mallorca. The total sum of the compressors sent to Pakistan and those found in the national territory, would suppose an approximate emission of 35,385 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The investigation began in February 2020 during the inspection of a waste management company, when the agents discovered that the treatment and commercialization that they gave to the components from the treatment for the decontamination of electrical or electronic equipment was totally incorrect, according to has informed the Armed Institute in a statement.

The agents suspected that there could be more companies involved, so it was decided to investigate the places of origin and transit of these and other waste, as well as their final destination. In total, 43 companies were inspected in the provinces of Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Almería, Málaga, Albacete, Ciudad Real and the islands of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

In many of them, non-decontaminated compressors were located and did not have the required authorizations for the treatment of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RAEEs). However, the most common method was “cannibalization”, which consists of disassembling the appliances by breaking them abruptly or cutting directly the tubes of the refrigerators to get the copper or other valuable pieces out of the interior.

Bound for pakistan

From the study of the documentation, the agents verified that the destination of the compressors was Pakistan, where they would finally be valued in a dismantling plant for later smelting.

The Civil Guard has explained that the breakage of the compressors of electrical devices or other components without the appropriate tools causes the escape of polluting gases into the atmosphere and the discharge of dangerous oils to the ground and subsoil, with which this entails. Furthermore, it makes its reuse “practically unfeasible”.

By way of example, he adds, a refrigerator consists of a closed circuit for its operation, and whenever said circuit is released by removing the compressor, approximately 30% of the gases from the appliance are released into the atmosphere. For the extraction of compressors from air conditioning devices, if carried out according to the law, it is likely that they will not emit gases into the atmosphere, since they have a vacuum pump and valve for extraction. Specifically, an air conditioning machine has approximately 700 grams of gases.

22 companies investigated throughout Spain

All the behaviors described above are considered potentially dangerous due to the composition of the emissions and discharges, administratively prohibited, and, furthermore, because such environmental aggressions have been able to cause significant harmful effects.

In total, the Civil Guard has investigated 22 companies located in the provinces of Alicante (6), Valencia (4), Murcia (6), Almería (2), Málaga (1), Albacete (1), Ciudad Real (1) and Mallorca (1) as allegedly responsible for crimes against natural resources and the environment, for continuous acts of pollution with direct or indirect provocation or realization of emissions or discharges into the atmosphere and into the ground, subsoil, prolonged in time, suitable to create a serious risk for the protected legal asset, as well as an inadequate management, control and / or surveillance of hazardous waste.

Regarding other regulations outside the Criminal Code, there have been violations of Law 22/2011, of July 28, on Waste and Contaminated Soils, Royal Decree 110/2015, of February 20, on Waste Electrical Equipment and Electronic, Royal Decree 115/2017, of February 17, regulates the Marketing and Handling of Fluorinated Gases, as well as provisions of a higher rank such as the Directives and Regulations of the European Union or lower as Regional or Local Regulations.

The actions have been carried out in coordination with the Delegate Prosecutor for the Environment and Urban Planning in Alicante. The study of transboundary shipments of waste is within the framework of the protocol for the operational procedure of collaboration between the General Directorate of the Civil Guard and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. Samples taken of the oil content in compressors have been sent for analysis by the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences of Barcelona.

Likewise, upon request, expert reports have been made by the Technical Unit of the Central Office for the Environment and by the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Valencia. Likewise, it has had the collaboration of Alicante Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, specifically the General Directorate of Quality and Environmental Education of the Generalitat Valenciana.

