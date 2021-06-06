They invent a third eye so that those who look at their mobile on the street do not hit the streetlights | Technology

Thousands of people fall into sewer holes or are hit by benches and streetlights, looking at their cell phones while walking. For all of them, the Third Eye arrives.

Smartphone zombies are an easily recognizable urban tribe, because they walk down the street with their heads down, staring at a screen.

In recent years there have been dozens of thousands of accidents that these mobile zombies have suffered, mainly due to falls, blows, and run over. Some with deadly results.

Since these mobile addicts do not have enough with their two eyes to survive, the South Korean industrial engineer, Paeng Min-wook, has invented The third eye. A device with sensors that is placed on the forehead, and helps you see when you have your gaze fixed on the mobile.

East Third Eye is made up of a gyroscope, an ultrasonic sensor, an Arduino-type board that controls everything, and a battery. The gyroscope detects when the person lowers his head to look at the mobile.

At that moment the ultrasonic sensor is activated, detects objects two meters away. If you interpret that the user is about to collide with something, an alarm sounds.

Paeng Min-wook has tried it for a few days in Seoul, and has achieved his goal: to draw attention to a problem that does not stop growing among young South Koreans, where the number of smartphone zombies it is quite numerous.

Because Paeng Min-wook’s goal is not to market the Third Eye or to become famous, but to draw attention to this problem. He acknowledges that it is a “satirical solution”, and explains in Sky News: “I hope it serves to raise awareness about the seriousness of addiction to gadgets, and to look at oneself and recognize the problem.”

It is undoubtedly a problem that worries the authorities. Because a hit against a lamppost or a bench can be slight, but there have been cases of people run over by crossing with a red traffic light, or even that has fallen down a ravine while walking through the field looking at the mobile.

We are smart enough not to need that Third Eye. But just in case, the technology is already available to ensure the safety of these smartphone zombies.