They invent a road capable of charging electric cars while driving | Technology

In the future, roads could recharge any electric vehicle without having to stop at a charging station, and this is how the invention would work.

The future is electric cars, but one of its main problems is charging stations, insufficient, and where we have to wait a considerable time until the vehicle’s battery is fully recharged.

But now the scientists of the Cornell University are developing a special highway that is capable of charging the battery of electric cars while they circulate on their surface, as if it were a video game.

In this way, drivers would no longer be tied to the charging stations, but would simply have to deviate to one of these roads to continue circulating, but at the same time the battery would be recharged throughout that journey.

“The roads would have a loading lane, sort of like a busy lane,” Cornell associate professor of electrical and computer engineering tells Business Insider. Khurram Afridi. The road would be able to identify the car that has entered, and then send you an invoice for the service.

But this advance would not replace the usual charging stations for electric cars, but could coexist, to relieve the pressure on all these stations. According to Business Insider, the United States alone has 100,000 charging outlets that serve about 1.8 million electric cars.

“The only way people are going to buy electric cars is if they are as easy to recharge as they are to refuel with combustion engines. If we had this wireless charging technology, electric vehicles would have fewer limitations than traditional ones, ”adds Afridi.

But these types of roads could also be included in other completely different places such as warehouses, allowing forklifts or heavy machinery, to be loaded in some areas to increase productivity.

Of course, it is not something that we are going to see in the short term, because they confirm that this type of technology will not arrive for at least 5 to 10 years. Its arrival could cause that anxiety and concern that the user has about running out of battery at any time, disappear forever.