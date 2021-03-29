They invent a ‘magic’ soap that cleans river water

Around 160 million people in the world collect water from untreated sources, posing a health risk because many rivers are polluted. One of the reasons is the ancient custom of washing clothes in them, and that is a problem due to the toxic substances in the soaps.

Peru is one of the countries most affected by this situation, since since the time of the Incas there is a tradition of washing clothes on the banks of rivers as a moment of socialization among the women of the villages.

It is precisely in the Andean country where an interesting initiative has arisen by the mineral water brand Andea, whose purpose is to preserve the culture while helping to purify the waters, thus reducing stomach diseases and infections that occur when consuming contaminated water.

“Different communities and towns are distributed along the rivers. By having this habit of washing clothes in them, pollution is exponential because it is finally the same water that flows with the current. At Andea we asked ourselves some questions: Why not use this widespread custom to our advantage? What if instead of polluting, they could help us to clean the rivers systematically? ”, They explain from the brand.

After two years of research they have discovered a microorganism with a probiotic function that is capable of feeding on pollutants in the river, improving water quality by up to 75%. During the natural washing process, the soap releases particles that fall into the water, adhering to stones and algae and contributing to purification.

What they have done has been introduce this microorganism into bars of soap and distribute it for free among the population, so that laundering goes from being a polluting act to the opposite.

The so-called AWA project has solidarity purposes, and therefore have opened the formula to governments, environmental organizations and soap manufacturers who want to incorporate it into their processes and expand the impact of the initiative.

Source: Andea

