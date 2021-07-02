They invent a cooling paper that cools houses without using electricity

With the arrival of summer and high temperatures the use of air conditioning is triggered, with the consequent impact on the environment and on the electricity bill.

This recurring problem could have its days numbered thanks to the groundbreaking invention of Yi Zheng, a nanomaterials expert and associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at Northeastern University.

Source: Ruby Wallau / Northeastern University

Zheng has created a material called “cooling paper” that When placed on the roofs of houses and buildings, it can reduce the interior temperature by up to 12 degrees, without the need to use electricity.

The compound produced from paper not only reflects the sun’s rays to avoid heating, also “expels” the heat from the interior produced by electronic devices or by people themselves. This is thanks to the porous microstructure of its natural fibers, which absorb heat and send it outside.

The ‘cooling paper’ is presented as an ecological solution both for its reduction in energy consumption and for the fact that it is a fully recyclable material. After being used continuously it can be reduced to a paste, take a new shape and used again without losing any of its cooling properties.

The origin of this innovation came when Zheng saw a bucket full of printing paper and wondered if there was some way to transform that waste into a useful material. With the help of a blender he mixed it with the material to produce Teflon and it came up with a water-repellent compound with surprising cooling capabilities.

Many hours of subsequent research with his team have resulted in a version of the material that could spell a major revolution in sustainable building construction. Its creator ensures that the ultimate goal is to reduce global warming of the planetA laudable challenge that with initiatives like this we will be closer to achieving.

Read more

Source: Ruby Wallau / Northeastern University

You may also like: