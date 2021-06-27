They invent a condenser capable of collecting drinking water from the air 24 hours a day | Technology

This condenser is capable of collecting drinking water from the air overnight and throughout the day.

Although today we already have different condensers capable of collecting drinking water, they are only limited at night, but this seems to be about to change thanks to a new technology developed by researchers from ETH Zurich.

And it is that the supply of fresh water is not constant in certain places of our planet, and that is why some coastal communities have resorted to salinization plants while inland communities have no other option but to use condensers to extract water from the air.

Now this new advance in this regard differs from current condensers because it presents a glass panel coated with special polymers and layers that provide properties capable of reflecting solar radiation and also emitting heat directly to outer space.

They explain that the glass is housed in a special cone-shaped radiation shield that prevents heat and solar radiation, while at the same time allowing the glass panel to radiate its own heat outward so that it is not trapped in the atmosphere of the earth. This causes the glass panel cool down to 15 ° C below room temperature air at the bottom.

The difference with respect to the capacitors that we know is that in the one they have invented they have managed to apply a water-repellent coating on the bottom of the panel that facilitates the formation of water droplets that run off the surface. Best of all, this whole process that we have explained does not require any type of energy contribution and works both during the day and at night.

In tests carried out by the team, they have shown that the device is capable of collecting up to 0.53 dl of water per square meter of panel surface per hour.

This invention appears to be based on a fairly simple and inexpensive process, which could begin to be seen in water harvesting farms built under these condensers.