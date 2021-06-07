They insure two gas-chicoleros in Hidalgo

Elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Hidalgo, detained two people and seized an LP gas pipe, in the municipality of Tulancingo de Bravo.

The federal security elements completed a ministerial procedure ordered by the agent of the Public Ministry, in the Centro neighborhood, in the municipality of Tulancingo de Bravo, Hidalgo, where they detained Erick Noe “N” and Pedro “N”, who did not have the documents that will legally certify the transportation of hydrocarbon.

Likewise, they were assured of a tank type vehicle with a capacity of 3,300 liters, marking 80% of its capacity on the pressure gauge, with LP gas.

The detainees and the vehicle were made available to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in Tulancingo, who will continue with the corresponding investigations, in order to integrate the investigation folder.

jcp