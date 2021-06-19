They insure drugs and cartridges in a courier company

MEXICO CITY.- Members of the National Guard with the support of a canine pair intercepted two shipments with 350 useful cartridges 5.56 mm caliber and 955 pills of apparent methamphetamine in a company located in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli.

A canine specimen specialized in the detection of narcotics, firearms and paper money made positive markings on a cardboard box and a yellow envelope that were in the loading and unloading area.

In the box from Naucalpan, State of Mexico bound for Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, there were seven packages made of transparent plastic and aluminum foil, each with 50 useful 5.56 mm caliber cartridges, giving a total of 350 cartridges.

Meanwhile, in the yellow envelope from an address in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office in Mexico City, bound for Monterrey, Nuevo León there was a plastic bag with approximately 955 pills apparently of methamphetamine.

Everything insured was transferred to the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office in Tlalnepantla de Baz, State of Mexico, to continue with the corresponding investigations.

