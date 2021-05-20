They indict seven people for “simple homicide with eventual intent” of Maradona

05/20/2021 at 9:01 AM CEST

EFE

Prosecutors investigating the death of Diego Armando Maradona indicted seven people on Wednesday for alleged “simple homicide with eventual intent” and they were summoned to present an investigatory statement, judicial sources informed Efe.

The Attorney General of the Buenos Aires town of San Isidro also asked the judge for guarantees in the case, Orlando Díaz, to prohibit the accused from leaving Argentina.

The defendants, who will begin to give an investigatory statement from next day 31, are all health professionals who attended Maradona, passed away on November 25.

Those who will be investigated as accused are the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid; the coordinator of the nurses, Mariano perroni; the doctor who coordinated the home hospitalization of the former soccer player, Nancy forlini; the psychologist Carlos Angel Diaz; the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov; and the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, designated as Maradona’s family doctor.

Prosecutors investigated these professionals under the hypothesis of an alleged wrongful death.

But they finally decided to charge them for alleged murder with eventual intent, offense for which penalties of 8 to 25 years in prison are foreseen, after receiving at the beginning of this month the report of the medical board where eleven experts evaluated the circumstances of the death of “El Diez”.

From the report, whose content was disseminated by local media, it is concluded that the performance of the Maradona’s health team was “inadequate, deficient and reckless” and he left “the patient’s state of health to fate.”

The autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentine national team determined that died as a consequence of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure”.

They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

Maradona, 60 years old and suffering from alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2 for anemia and dehydration and a day later he was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where shortly after arriving he was operated on for a subdural hematoma on his head.

On November 11, he was discharged from the hospital and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he died on November 25.