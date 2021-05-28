They indict a man from New Mexico who threatened to kill President Biden



John Benjamin Thornton.

Photo: Dona Ana County / Courtesy

A man from the state of New Mexico, in the United States, was indicted this Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill the president, Joe Biden, and other personalities in text messages he has sent to people in two US states.

Specifically, the man, identified as John Benjamin Thornton, allegedly wrote and sent inconsistent texts from a mobile of his own that include claims that he was “Assuming the leadership of the revolutionary army ‘3% ers'”, an apparent reference to the Three Percenters anti-government paramilitary movement.

According to the complaint filed by the US authorities, to which the CNN television network, Thornton, has had access, which described himself as “General of a revolutionary war”, also wrote that he would receive “five stars after executing Joe Biden for treason.”

The FBI has not identified who received Thornton’s text messages or whether the recipients are linked to him in any way. Thornton is expected to attend a hearing online Friday morning.

Other people have threatened Biden in recent months. For example, a man from North Carolina was arrested in February for threatening to inflict physical harm and kill the president. Prosecutors in the case allege that he contacted the White House switchboard on several occasions.

Security agencies have warned of extremist threats at the domestic level QAnon, movement linked to Donald Trump.

Trump, who is considered a hero by the movement, has said members “They are people who love our country”, although he has not commented strongly on the followers who follow QAnon’s unsubstantiated theories and many were behind the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

Some of its most recalcitrant spokespersons even promoted through networks the assistance to the mobilization that culminated in violent confrontations with the authorities and in the arrests of several of the attackers.