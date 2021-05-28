They increase your chance of winning $ 5 million from the New York lottery if you get vaccinated!

Win $ 5 million! That will continue to be a possibility for New Yorkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, after Governor Andre Cuomo announced Friday that he will extend the program for one more week. ‘Vax and Scratch‘, which gives a free New York Lottery tickets to play ‘scratch-off’ and whose jackpot is $ 5 million, to people who inject themselves at 10 immunization sites administered by the State that participate in this plan.

“After seeing great interest in our program ‘Vax and Scratch’, we are delighted to extend it to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, “Governor Cuomo said.

The state president emphasized once again that the vaccine is free, accessible and effective, “And that New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus.”

People who inject at the 10 mass vaccination sites, details of which are listed at the end of this story, will receive a free scratch card from the game ‘Mega Multiplier Lottery’ which has a value of $ 20 in stores, and whose ‘jackpot’ reaches $ 5 million, but also has several different prizes like $ 50,000 for second place, $ 20,000 for third place and up to $ 5,000 for fourth place, and so on.

The Governor explained that now the plan will be extended until next Friday, June 4, and the participating sites will be open from Monday, May 31, from 8 am to 7 pm When he recalled that the people who come to these centers must be over 18 years and only the single doses of Johnson & John.

The program, which is undoubtedly so far the juiciest incentive the state is offering to New Yorkers To encourage them to get vaccinated, it was announced by Cuomo on May 20 as a pilot plan that would be in force only between Monday the 24th and this Friday the 28th, but due to its popularity, the Government decided to extend it for other weeks.

“There are several prizes with this ticket, which go down to twenty dollars, and the chance of winning something with this program is 1 in 9”, explained the Governor, when he announced the plan last week, adding that the value of this ticket “If you buy it in a store it’s twenty dollars, so essentially, if you get vaccinated, you get a free twenty dollar ticket for this game.”

The 10 state-run sites include several in the Big Apple, including Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and the Javits Center in Manhattan

‘Vax & Scratch’ program

What: If you get vaccinated, you will receive a free New York Lottery Scratch-Off ticket worth $ 20.

When: from Monday, May 31 to Friday, June 4.

Hours to get vaccinated: from 8 am to 7 pm

Where to get vaccinated: in the State’s 10 immunization ‘mega sites’, including these four in the Big Apple:

Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building, 231 Crown St. Brooklyn.

Bay Eden Senior Center, 1220 East 229th St. The Bronx.

Javits Center, 429 11th Ave. Manhattan.

York College, 160-2 Liberty Ave, Jamaica, Queens.

The prizes are: