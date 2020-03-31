Governor Antonio Echevarría announced that all public offices that are not a priority to deal with the contingency must work remotely.

By Karina Cancino

Starting this Monday, non-priority state agencies in Nayarit will close their offices and some workers will do work at home, in addition to health check filters will be imposed in the main accesses to the state and actions will be created to guarantee food, said the governor of the state Antonio Echevarría García through their social networks.

The president pointed out that these new measures seek to take precautions to prevent contagion by coronavirus in the entity, in addition to making more efficient use of resources in the health sector.

“Due to the advance of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, I want to announce the following decisions: All public sector offices that are not a priority in dealing with the same contingency must implement a remote working mechanism, that is, continue your work obligations from home, it is not a vacation. ” ad.

The dependencies that will continue working in this quarantine period will be those related to Health, Safety, State Attorney General, Civil Protection, Mobility and Food Assistance, safeguarding the integrity and health of the staff, Echevarría explained.

As for the private sector, it was determined that these “should reduce their number of collaborators to levels that prevent personal contact, without canceling production and supply, mainly food and medicine. It is important to point out that in this reduction to the minimum personnel necessary to function, respect for the wages of each and every worker must be sought. ”

In addition, the state authority urged establishments that elaborate food and household supplies and food sales to establish service mechanisms at home in order to guarantee their indispensable minimum income.

The governor warned that soon they will announce actions in which, jointly, the State Government and social organizations will help people who are losing their income, to guarantee basic food.

In order to make the resources of the health sector more efficient, he announced that a number will be created on the WhatsApp platform, so that with the use of artificial intelligence assisted by medical personnel, you can determine people’s health conditions and channel to hospitals to those who deserve intensive care.