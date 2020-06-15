Researchers of the University of Jaén (UJA) develop the ‘MERCEDES’ project to implement a monitoring system which enables guarantee the quality of life of older people at home, in such a way that it is presented as an evaluation tool on the impact that confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic has on them.

The full name of the initiative is ‘Multimodal Environments for Recognizing and Controlling Elderly Daily Events with Sensors’ during prolonged confinement by COVID-19.

Professor at the UJA Department of Computing Javier Medina Quero, responsible for the project, explains that the name of the project refers to her grandmother, who suffered a stroke ten years ago when she was alone at home. “MERCEDES uses environmental devices, very small sensors integrated into everyday objects, and a very light wrist device that has great autonomy and measures the user activity and heart rate” The researcher details that the main advantage of the system is its low invasiveness and great autonomy, “which allows its implantation without interfering in people’s daily lives.”

Evaluation of the platform with thirty older people

Regarding the main objectives and results of the MERCEDES project, the researchers intend to evaluate the platform andn thirty people over 65 in a real home environment and later dispense the daily activity data to caregivers and social and health services, in order to assess indicators of your basic needs, as well as metrics for monitoring your health.

The extrapolation of the measures of deterioration of activities by the incidence of confinement is also sought as control data on its duration and the performance of a continuous improvement evaluation process, in order to offer a large-scale scalable system for older people and vulnerable as a monitoring tool for COVID-19 disease and other possible health emergencies.

The methodology and schedule for the development of the project have been pressed to advance its implementation next fall. The stages to be followed by the members of the MERCEDES multidisciplinary team are the following: development of two prototypes that allow their deployment in November in real homes for older people, along with a deployment and evaluation in a first round of ten houses with people living alone, as well as evaluation and supervision of people and the system for two months. Finally, another deployment and evaluation will be carried out in a second round of ten houses with people living as a couple. The project will be carried out with a continuous improvement methodology that includes the requirements, point of view and modifications determined by the users of the system: family members and socio-sanitary services. The MERCEDES project aims to deliver a final system for its future deployment on large population scales for older people and to disseminate the results of the research of the city of Jaén on COVID-19 and aging in scientific and technological forums .

This project has been presented in the call of the Andalusian Knowledge System for research projects on SARS-VOC-2 and the

COVID-19 disease, co-financed with FEDER funds.

In the development of the initiative aspects such as the use of these smart devices and the recognition of activities, which are part of the research line ‘ASIA’ on the Internet of Things, in which Javier Medina and the also researcher of the UJA Computing Department Macarena Espinilla Estévez.

The system has seen the light thanks to the work of Aurora Polo Rodríguez, who has developed it as part of the Collaboration Project with university departments along with two research projects: ‘ACTIVA’, nationwide in Society Challenges, and the European project ‘PharaOn’. In turn, it is worth highlighting the multidisciplinary nature of the project in the socio-health area provided by the Aging Lab Foundation, which participates in facilitating expert knowledge in this and other projects on technology and aging with the ASIA group.

