They identify the origin of the first structures formed in galaxies such as the Milky Way

An international scientific team has studied a representative sample of disk and spheroidal (diskless) galaxies present in a deep sky zone located in the constellation Ursa Major to characterize the properties of the stellar populations of the galactic bulbs. In this way, researchers have been able to determine how these galactic structures have formed and developed.

The international research team has been led by the Astrobiology Center (CAB), attached to the CSIC and the INTA, and the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has also participated in it, all of these entities in Spain. The observations have been made with the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC).

The researchers have focused their study on massive, disk and spheroidal galaxies, using space data from the Hubble Space Telescope and spectral data from the SHARDS project (Survey for High-z Absorption Red and Dead Sources), an observational program. of the entire GOODS-N region (Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey – North), in 25 different filters made with the OSIRIS instrument of the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC), the largest optical and infrared telescope in the world located at the Roque de los Observatory Boys (Garafía, La Palma, Canary Islands).

Analyzing the data has allowed the scientific team to discover something unexpected: the bulbs of the disk galaxies formed in two waves. A third of the bulbs in disk galaxies formed around a redshift equal to 6.2, which corresponds to an early epoch of the Universe, when it was only 5% of its current age, about 900 million years. “These bulbs are the relics of the first structures formed in the Universe, which we have found hidden in nearby disk galaxies”, points out Luca Costantin, a researcher at the CAB through the Talent Attraction program of the Community of Madrid and main author of the study.

Example of a nearby spiral galaxy, M81, where the bulge and disk are easily identifiable. (Photo: NASA JPL / Caltech / ESA / Harvard-Smithsonian CfA)

On the other hand, almost two-thirds of the observed bulbs present a mean value of the red shift around 1.3, which suggests that their formation is much more recent, corresponding to about four billion years or almost 35% of the age of the Universe.

A peculiar characteristic that makes it possible to distinguish between the two waves is that the central bulbs of the first, the older ones, are more compact and dense than those formed in the second, more recent ones. On the other hand, the data from the spheroidal galaxies in the sample show a mean redshift value of 1.1, which seems to indicate that they were formed at the same time as the bulbs of the second wave.

For Jairo Méndez Abreu, a researcher at the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain and co-author of the study and former postdoctoral researcher Severo Ochoa at the IAC, “the idea behind the technique used to observe the stars of the central bulb is quite simple, But it has been impossible to apply it until the recent development of methodologies that have allowed us to separate the light coming from the stars of the central bulb from those of the disk, specifically the GASP2D and C2D algorithms, which we have recently developed and which have allowed us to achieve precision without precedents “.

Another important result of the study is that the two waves of bulb formation are not only distinguished in terms of star ages, but also in terms of star formation rhythms. The data indicate that the stars in the bulbs of the first wave formed rapidly, on typical timescales of 200 million years. In contrast, a significant fraction of the stars in the Second Wave bulbs required formation times up to five times longer, on the order of a billion years.

“We have found that the Universe has two ways of forming the central part of galaxies like ours: starting early and rushing, or taking time to start and finish also forming a large number of stars in what is known as the bulge. “, comments Pablo G. Pérez González, CAB researcher and principal investigator of the SHARDS project, who has provided essential data for this study. In the words of Antonio Cabrera, head of Scientific Operations of the GTC, “SHARDS is a perfect example of what the combination of the enormous collecting capacity of the GTC and the extraordinary conditions of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory allows, by producing 180 hours of data with excellent image quality, essential to detect the objects analyzed here “.

As Paola Dimauro, researcher at the National Observatory of Brazil and co-author of the work, points out, “this study has made it possible to explore the morphological evolution and the history of the assembly of the structural components of galaxies, in the manner of archaeological studies, analyzing the information encoded in the millions of stars in each galaxy. The interesting thing has been to find that not all structures have arisen at the same time, or in the same way. “

The results of the study allow to establish a curious parallelism between the formation and evolution over time of the disk galaxies studied and the creation and development of a great city over the centuries. Thus, just as we observed that some large cities have an older, historic center that houses the oldest buildings in narrow, variegated streets, the results of this work suggest that some of the centers of massive disk galaxies actually host some of the oldest spheroids formed in the Universe, which have been acquiring new material forming discs, new peripheral neighborhoods in our analogy, more slowly.

The study is titled “A duality in the origin of bulges and spheroidal galaxies.” And it has been published recently in the academic journal The Astrophysical Journal. (Source: IAC)