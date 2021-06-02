They identify the minor who attacked people and recorded it to distribute it on networks as a viral challenge

The National Police have identified a 14-year-old teenager for allegedly committing four brutal assaults on other young women in Madrid to meet a viral challenge in social networks known as “The hunt for the posh”.

Last March this young woman attacked four others, all of similar ages, whom she always approached using the phrase “do you know me?” and then tip them blows to different parts of the body.

The challenge consisted of accumulate as many assaults as possible, as the investigators were able to verify.

The beatings were recorded and later broadcast on social networks like Instagram or TikTok, which generated a social alarm among students and parents of various schools located in the Madrid district of Chamartín.

He attacked everyone considered ‘posh’

In one of the videos, a young woman could be seen cornering another and violently assaulting her, after which the minor looked at one of her friends boasting of what she had done.

Investigators found that the alleged perpetrator traveled to Chamartín to attack to everyone considered ‘posh’, usually women.

The young woman has been identified, although so far the National Police has not received complaints for these attacks.

The facts and the identity of the alleged minor author have been brought to the attention of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.