They identify the Indian strain in seven crew members of a ship in Valencia

The ship ‘Maersk UTAH’, from the Maersk company, also continues to be confined, but the strain that has been detected is the British one (Photo: Raquel Segura / EFE)

Health has confirmed the presence of seven infected the Indian strain in Valencia, specifically in one of the two ships that remain confined in its port since last May 1. This is the case of Skiathos I, from the Marfret shipping company, according to EFE.

On the other hand, nine infections have also been identified in the outbreak of the second vessel, the Maersk Utah, from the Maersk company, but in this case the one that has been confirmed is the presence of the British variant of the coronavirus. Covid cases have risen to 9 in this search, compared to 6 originally detected.

The treatment

Similarly, Health has indicated that those infected with both strains do not have to receive any treatment on the sidelines and that when three days in a row pass without developing symptoms, disinfection work will be started on the ships.

The two crew members who were transferred, with the authorization of Foreign Health, to hospitals in Valencia in a preventive manner after presenting a fever are recovering favorably, and the rest of the sailors who tested positive are in the boats keeping quarantine, they are still without symptoms and waiting to complete the isolation.

The two ships have been confined in the port of València since May 1, after their managers informed that some of their sailors had symptoms compatible with covid-19. Initially, 13 positive cases were confirmed (7 in Skiathos I and 6 in Maersk), although the latest update raises them to 16 (7 in Skiathos I and 9 in Maersk).

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.