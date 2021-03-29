They identify the brain keys that allow us to interpret the world

03/29/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

Neuroscientists from the Max Planck Institute and Canada’s McGill University have identified a brain process whose axis is the lower parietal lobe: integrating with other general or specialized regions of the brain, it allows the development of highly complex tasks such as language or social skills. By acting together, this circuit makes it easier for us to interpret the world.

The brain links specialized individual areas, such as the lower parietal lobe, with other more general regions, to carry out different processes. When the activity to be carried out is more complex, the interaction between the individual areas is more intense. This allows us to carry out highly complex tasks that help us understand reality, such as the use of language or the ability to communicate with other people.

This mechanism, in which the lower parietal lobe plays a vital role, is what allows us to interpret the world and connect with reality outside our individuality, according to a new study. According to a press release, the work of the German and Canadian researchers sheds light on the specific role of the lower parietal lobe, about which there were some doubts regarding its activity in skills such as empathy, linguistic comprehension or attention. .

The role of the inferior parietal lobe

Although the lower parietal lobe was known to be involved in multiple and diverse tasks, from relating facial expressions to emotions to performing mathematical operations or managing body language and expression, it was not entirely clear how this region of the brain could carry out so many activities simultaneously.

Now, the study published in the journal eLife appears to have solved the puzzle. According to the findings of this group of researchers, the different parts of the lower parietal lobe specialize in different cognitive functions, such as attention, language or social skills. They even determined that the so-called social cognition, the one that allows us, for example, to understand the needs of others, is the one that requires greater complexity and the one that reflects the ability to take perspective.

The aforementioned areas work together with many other regions of the brain, activating in a specific way in each part of the process. When it comes to understanding language, the anterior aspect of the lower parietal lobe in the left hemisphere of the brain is in charge of commanding tasks.

Integration and holistic work

On the other hand, when we need to fix our attention and concentrate, the same part of the lower parietal lobe turns on and takes the initiative, but in the right hemisphere of the brain. In the case of social skills, the posterior parts of the lobe come into action, but doing so simultaneously in both cerebral hemispheres.

According to the scientists, this shows that when faced with more complex activities, the interaction between the different areas increases, favoring holistic work but maintaining the leadership of the lower parietal lobe in tasks. ‘Social cognition requires the most complex interpretation. So both sides of the brain work in an integrated way, “explained Ole Numssen, one of the study authors.

Ultimately, the findings confirm that the impressive versatility of the lower parietal lobe is not whimsical: it serves to connect different areas of the brain and function as a hub in multiple processes, which allow us to interpret reality and understand the world around us.

Reference

Functional specialization within the inferior parietal lobes across cognitive domains. Ole Numssen, Danilo Bzdok and Gesa Hartwigsen. eLife (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.7554/eLife.63591

Photo:

When it comes to understanding language, the anterior parietal lobe is the most important region in the left hemisphere of the brain (green). In tasks related to attention, it is the lower parietal lobe on the right side of the brain, also on its anterior face, that is most active (pink). If, on the other hand, social skills are required, the posterior parts of the lower parietal lobe in both hemispheres of the brain come into action simultaneously (orange, purple). Credit: eLife.