They identify the body of a Hispanic from New York thrown on a NJ highway



Forensic transport.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

UPDATE: Body is missing Brooklyn man who was last seen April 12, NYPD tells the Daily News. w / @Tomtracyv https://t.co/pB1a9K35n7 – Michael Sheridan (@SheridanWriter) May 5, 2021

The body of a man found last week wrapped in a tarp on a New Jersey highway was identified, authorities said yesterday.

The remains correspond to José Rivera, 41, of Brooklyn (NYC). His body was discovered in a wooded area near Route 440 near 63rd Street in Bayonne, around 4:30 pm on April 27, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

An official familiar with the investigation told the Daily News that Rivera had been reported missing for the first time on April 12, when he was last seen around Linden St. and Kickerbocker Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn. A poster distributed in that neighborhood and attributed to a sister of his, says that Rivera was “Brutally beaten” in a nearby direction, but his whereabouts were unknown.

No arrests have been made. The regional coroner’s office has also not determined the cause or time of death. No additional information was released, the New York Post noted.

Anyone with information should call 201-915-1345 or leave a message on the website for the county prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the case with the NYPD. All information will be kept confidential.