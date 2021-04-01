They identify for the first time a gene that controls the number of flowers in legumes

A research group from Institute of Molecular and Cellular Plant Biology (IBMCP), a joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), has verified that the SUPERMAN gene also determines the number of flowers in the legume plants.

The finding, which culminates decades of study and appears on the cover of the latest issue of The Plant Journal, opens the door to its use to improve and obtain new, more productive varieties.

Legumes are a large group of plants of great importance for their nutritional value for human and livestock nutrition. Legume families are characterized by some distinctive features, such as their inflorescence compound or its complex floral development.

“To better understand these characteristics, it is important to study the key regulatory genes involved in inflorescence and flower development,” he explains. Luis Canas, Principal Investigator of the project at IBMCP.

The SUPERMAN (SUP) gene is an active repressor that controls the number of stamens (male reproductive organs) and carpels (female reproductive organs) in Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant used as a model for this type of study. The gene controls the expression of the genes that will form the stamens in the third whorl of the flower, acting as a barrier preventing their expression from passing to the fourth whorl, where the carpel will form.

“If the gene undergoes a mutation and is inactivated, these genes are also expressed in the fourth whorl, forming a greater number of stamens in the center of the flower,” he argues. Edelin Roque, a researcher at the IBMCP participating in this project. “That’s where the name SUPERMAN comes from, since the mutant’s flowers have more male organs than normal ones,” he continues.

Experiments in another model legume

The work carried out by the IBMCP group, which is part of the doctoral thesis of Ana Lucia Rodas, intended the functional characterization of the SUP gene in the model legume Medicago truncatula, called MtSUP. To achieve this, they used insertion mutagenesis of the Tnt1 retrotransposon and by gene editing using CRISPR-Cas9, gene expression analysis, and gene complementation and overexpression assays. “Our results show that MtSUP shares some of the roles described for SUP in Arabidopsis, with some variations,” reveals Ana Lucía Rodas.

The main novelty is that, in the legume plant, MtSUP, it controls the determination of the secondary inflorescent meristem (I2) and of the primordia common to petals and stamens. When a mutation of this gene occurs, new flowers are generated in place of a residual vegetative organ called a spike (spike), similar to a bract and that develops laterally to the flower. The wild inflorescence normally produces one or two flowers and ends in a spike.

A good knowledge about the genes that control the foral development and fruiting of legumes is important for their genetic improvement and the generation of new varieties of high productivity.

Luis Canas

In the mtsup-1 mutant, more flowers are produced from the I2 meristem, and this meristem ends its activity producing a flower instead of the spike. “Therefore, MtSUP controls the number of flowers and petal-stamens that produce the meristem and common primordia, respectively,” says Rodas.

For the director of the IBMCP Flower Development Biology and Biotechnology Group, José Pío Beltrán, “This work culminates the research carried out over decades in our laboratory to reveal the set of regulatory genes that control the identity of the floral organs and that of the flower territories where they are expressed. As frequently happens in frontier investigations, here we unveil a new function for an ortholog of the SUPERMAN gene in eudicotyledons ”.

According to Beltrán, “this new function affects a very important feature of legume inflorescences: the number of flowers they produce, MtSUP being the first gene described that controls this character of agronomic interest”.

For Luis Cañas, “a good knowledge about the genes that control the foral development and fruiting of legumes is important for their genetic improvement and the generation of new varieties of high productivity”.

Reference:

Rodas AL, et al. 2021, “MtSUPERMAN plays a key role in compound inflorescence and flower development in Medicago truncatula” The Plant Journal

Source: IBMCP-CSIC-UPV

Rights: Creative Commons.