Suffolk County Police in eastern New York identified a woman killed two decades ago as Valerie Mack on Thursday.

This case also involves eleven mysterious deaths from remains found on a Long Island beach.

The deaths are attributed to a serial killer who is still unknown.

According to authorities, Mack, 24, was last seen by family and friends in the summer of 2000 when she was working as a prostitute in Philadelphia.

That year part of his body was found in a wooded area of ​​Long Island.

Eleven years later, other dismembered remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of ​​Suffolk County, in that New York town.

“For two decades, Valerie Mack’s family and friends were waiting for answers and while this is not the result they wanted, we hope it will bring them a sense of peace and closure,” said Suffolk Police Chief Geraldine Hart. , in an advertisement posted on a web page about the case created by that department.

“We will continue to use all available investigative tools to investigate these murders,” he said.

Death investigations

Suffolk police and the FBI earlier this year began using DNA analysis technologies to “move forward” with the investigation of the series of human remains found between 2010 and 2011 in the Gilgo Beach area.

Authorities set up an internet platform last January to report developments in the case.

They noted that they would provide details in the “near future” about a woman’s identity, known by the generic names of “Jane Doe 6” and “Manorville Jane Doe.”

The victims

Between December 2010 and April 2011, the bodies of eight women, a man dressed in feminine clothing and a girl between the ages of 18 and 24 months were found in the Gilgo Beach area when authorities were searching for the body of a missing prostitute, Shannan. Gilbert.

Gilbert, 24, from the neighboring state of New Jersey, offered his services on the Craigslist ad portal and disappeared in May 2010 after visiting a client.

In December 2011, authorities identified Gilbert’s remains.

Later they found and identified in that beach area the corpses of five other young prostitutes, most of them in their twenties who were also advertising on Craigslist.

According to the person responsible for the deaths, it could be a resident of Long Island and who knows the area well because he deposited the bodies in remote places.

Initially, investigators thought the crimes were the work of several killers.

They also presented robot portraits of two suspects, an Asian man and a white woman, after analyzing evidence such as jewelry found on two of the bodies.

These murders alarmed Long Island residents.

In the early stages of the investigations, the FBI joined in to track the entire ground with dogs.

They also took high-resolution photographs of the area with planes.