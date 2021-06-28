They identify a protein involved in inflammation and memory loss in Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative disease in which the nerve cells (neurons) in a person’s brain and the connections between them progressively degrade, causing severe memory loss, intellectual deficits, and impaired motor and communication skills. among other harmful effects.

New research reveals that levels of the RTP801 protein are increased in the hippocampal formation in postmortem samples from Alzheimer’s disease patients and in animal models of Alzheimer’s disease. The results show that said protein is related to the neuropathological severity of the disease.

The study was led by researchers from the Institute of Neurosciences of the University of Barcelona (UB). It is entitled “RTP801 / REDD1 contributes to neuroinflammation severity and memory impairments in Alzheimer’s disease.” And it has been published in the academic journal Cell Death and Disease

“Taken together, our results suggest that the RTP801 protein could be a new target for future theranostic studies – therapy plus diagnostic – since it acts both as a biomarker of neuroinflammation and disease progression, and as a mediator of the memory loss. This makes RTP801 a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, ”explain Cristina Malagelada and Albert Giralt, researchers from the aforementioned institute and co-authors of the study. Leticia Pérez-Sisqués, a researcher at the UB and co-author of the study, adds: «Another outstanding result that we found in the Alzheimer’s mouse model is that, by downregulating the neuronal expression of RTP801, we unexpectedly prevent gliosis and high of key inflammatory proteins ”.

Artistic recreation of a diseased neuron in a brain with Alzheimer’s disease. (Image: Amazings / NCYT)

In Alzheimer’s disease, the DDIT4 gene, which codes for the RTP801 protein, is responsible for modifying the neurotoxicity in vitro towards the beta-amyloid peptide. In Alzheimer’s patients, beta-amyloid can accumulate and form harmful clumps that lead to the formation of amyloid “plaques” in the brain.

It has also been observed that DDIT4 mRNA levels are increased in lymphocytes of patients.

In previous studies carried out by this UB team, it was already identified that this protein actively contributes to neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease, which was later also found in Huntington’s disease. In these cases, it was determined that RTP801 downregulation prevented the appearance of motor deficits. (Source: UB)