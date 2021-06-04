They identify a possible new antiviral treatment against covid-19

Researchers in the United States have identified a possible new antiviral treatment effective against covid-19, according to a study led by the governmental National Institutes of Health (NIH), and published in the journal Science.

Specifically, the experimental drug TEMPOL, for oral administration, has shown promising results in the treatment of this disease, as suggested by the study done on cell cultures.

TEMPOL can limit infection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, by altering the activity of the viral enzyme called RNA replicase, which allows the new coronavirus to replicate its genome and make copies of itself once it is inside the cell.

Iron and sulfur, the key

In a statement, the NIH detailed that to carry out this research the scientists tested whether this enzyme requires iron and sulfur clusters to support its structure. And they found that in the case of SARS-CoV-2 said enzyme it needs two accumulations of iron and sulfur to function optimally.

With this finding, researchers can exploit the virus’s weaknesses, as TEMPOL can reduce those clumps iron and sulfur.

In fact, they verified, thanks to experiments in cell cultures, that this drug can inhibit the multiplication process of the virus.

In addition, based on previous studies of this drug in animals, it is possible that the doses of the drug used in antiviral experiments can be achieved in tissues that are the primary target of coronavirus, like the salivary glands and the lungs.