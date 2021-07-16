They identify a new key mechanism in the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver

An investigation in which the DNA of more than 100,000 people has been analyzed has identified a key mechanism, which until now was unknown, for the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver.

The authors of the study, from the Center for Cooperative Research in Biosciences (CIC bioGUNE), an entity in the Basque Country that is part of the Basque Research & Technology Alliance, BRTA, have found a link between carbohydrate malabsorption and irritable bowel syndrome .

The study shows that changes in the DNA of the gene encoding sucrase-isomaltase, the enzyme responsible for digesting sucrose and dietary starch, are associated with an increased risk of irritable bowel syndrome in the general population.

“Mutations in the gene encoding sucrase-isomaltase cause congenital deficiency of this enzyme, and rare hereditary carbohydrate malabsorption results from incomplete digestion of sucrose and starch. These substances accumulate in the lower intestine, where they are fermented by bacteria causing diarrhea, abdominal pain and bloating ”, explains Mauro D’Amato, Ikerbasque research professor at CIC bioGUNE.

Previous research by Mauro D’Amato had shown that defective (hypomorphic) sucrose-isomaltase variants can also be found more frequently in patients with irritable bowel syndrome, a common functional gastrointestinal disorder that affects a large fraction of the general population. with symptoms similar to congenital sucrase-isomaltase deficiency. His research group had also shown that these variants are associated with a poorer response to a low-FODMAP diet (an acronym for Fermentable, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols), a popular approach to treating irritable bowel syndrome, which limits intake of specific carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the intestine.

The CIC bioGUNE Gastrointestinal Genetics Laboratory, led by Professor D’Amato, has analyzed DNA sequencing data from more than 100,000 people from the UK Biobank, one of the largest population cohorts in the world. By studying participant data and health care records, they have shown that the prevalence of rare (hypomorphic) and common sucrose-isomaltase variants increases in patients diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome due to hospital admissions, possibly possibly it points to more serious forms of disease.

“Our results provide important additional evidence on the role of the sucrase-isomaltase gene in irritable bowel syndrome. This suggests the possibility of personalizing the treatment of a subgroup of patients based on their DNA profile, taking advantage of genetic information for the introduction of beneficial dietary changes, including specific diets restricted in carbohydrates ”, points out Mauro D’Amato.

The study is entitled “Rare hypomorphic sucrase isomaltase variants in relation to IBS risk in UK Biobank”. And it has been published in the academic journal Gastroenterology. (Source: CIC bioGUNE)