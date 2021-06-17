They identify a neural stem cell niche

Adult neurogenesis, the process by which new neurons are generated in adulthood from neural stem cells, does not occur in the entire brain. Until now, only two regions were targeted: the subgranular zone of the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus and the subventricular zone.

In a study led by the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), a niche of neural stem cells (NSC) has been identified in the central area of ​​the olfactory bulb of the brain. These cells generate neurons in a process called adult neurogenesis. The finding, which is published in the academic journal Stem Cells under the title “Neural stem cells in the adult olfactory bulb core generate mature neurons in vivo”, increases the understanding of the structural plasticity of this region of the brain.

“Although previous studies already suggested the existence of neural stem cells in the olfactory bulb, their location, identity and capacity to generate neurons in vivo has been little explored,” says Carlos Vicario, who is a CSIC researcher at the Cajal Institute (IC- CSIC) and leads the work. “Our results show, for the first time, that new neurons are generated and that these are actively incorporated into the synaptic circuits of the olfactory bulb,” says the scientist.

Helena Mira, CSIC scientist at the Valencia Institute of Biomedicine (IBV-CSIC) and co-author of the study, points out that “the olfactory bulb of mammals is a very plastic structure that plays a fundamental role in the transmission of olfactory information. This plasticity is based, to a large extent, on the neurogenesis that takes place in the subventricular zone and, as we showed in our study, it could also depend on the local neural stem cells of the olfactory bulb ”.

Researchers have been able to mark neural stem cells by injecting retroviral particles carrying green fluorescent protein (GFP) into the olfactory bulb. “Thanks to the GFP protein, and through confocal microscopy and image analysis techniques, we have not only been able to see the formation of neurons from these cells, but we have also been able to follow and analyze the transition from the neural stem cell to the immature neuron, and from there to the mature neuron. The collaboration and experience in electron microscopy of Carlos Crespo, from the University of Valencia, has been essential to demonstrate that new neurons establish synapses ”, says Vicario.

Neuron (green) generated from neural stem cells of the olfactory bulb, with synaptic buttons formed by the protein synapsin (in red), indicating synaptic contacts. (Photo: Carlos Vicario et al.)

“Given that neurogenesis has not been detected in the human olfactory bulb in all the studies that have been carried out to date, it cannot be ruled out that this process takes place in certain circumstances and may be conditioned by either olfactory stimulation or response to damage caused by injury or infection, such as that caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which affects smell ”, concludes the researcher. (Source: CSIC)