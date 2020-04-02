At 10 am on January 31st, Alberto Manuel Freijo alias “Oil” along with 2 more thieves, with the face covered with a nylon stocking, entered the Banco Nación branch of Isidro Casanova, in the Buenos Aires party of La Matanza. The gang threatened counter employees with long weapons and pistols, all customers threw themselves on the floor, and criminals went to the boxes and demanded the money. At that time, the cashier Germán Chávez, 31, tried to get away and resist the robbery. Oil did not hesitate and shot him in the head. In the last hours, detectives managed to identify him as the material author of the crime.

According to what was known, the loot they took is estimated to be around one million pesos and 25 thousand dollars. In their escape, they were confronted by gunshots with a Federal police officer who carried out procedures at the scene, dressed in civilian clothes. The group fled in a Renault Fluence car, which had been stolen.

The Federal Court No. 3, in charge of Néstor Barral, intervened in the investigation, issuing his national and international capture to find him. A few days after that fatal robbery, the first arrests were made. First, a 48-year-old man fell in González Catán, party of La Matanza. Then a City Police officer, Solange Estefanía Díaz, was arrested on charges of cover-up in the context of the case. The accused was arrested because, according to the investigation, the first detainee in the case, a 48-year-old man who was arrested wounded by a bullet, passed through his home and did not report him to his superiors. Then, a few days later, the material co-authors of the crime were arrested. It was a man accused of “aggravated cover-up” and another accused of the robbery that ended with the murder. But “Oil” was missing, the one responsible for pulling the trigger and taking Chávez’s life.

At this time, the suspect is wanted as the material author of the crime. As you could know infobae, Oil has a bulky criminal resume. He went to jail and how many with a history of robbery.

Chávez, in addition to working as a cashier, was a bassist in a heavy metal band and an eSports player (he represented Independiente in the Argentine league of the video game FIFA 20). His crime caused grief in the banking world over the brutality and the union fired him. LThe Banking Association (AB) was brought in the case for the murder of Chávez and was considered as “amicus curiae” (friends of the court), represented by the lawyer Víctor Varone, to follow the process and provide evidence.

“It is a great job for the Court in charge of Barral and the investigators. This man is the material author and this is a photo they found in one of the many raids they did. Anyone who sees it or knows where it can be, calls 911 and warns them because it is determined that they were the author of the crime, ”said Víctor Varano.

A union statement signed by Sergio Palazzo and Eduardo Berrozpe, general secretaries, explained that in this case the secrecy of summary prevails. The union confirmed that its objective is “the achievement of justice for Germán Chávez and full security in financial institutions on the basis of prevention.” The banks carried out a stoppage of activities on February 3 in all entities during the first two hours of customer service and throughout that day in the Nation, in demand of greater security measures for workers and users.