They hunt the singer of Italy in Eurovision putting a line in full gala

This Saturday the great celebration of European music took place in Rotterdam: Eurovision 2021. The festival arrived after a year of hiatus due to COVID-19 and it did, as always, sweeping Twitter. Users do not miss anything and proof of it was this moment.

It happened while the representatives of each country connected by video call to announce the votes of their citizens. This time, with the succession of the figures, can be a bit tedious for some, but not for the singers, who tend to be euphoric and with great enthusiasm while the data is being unraveled and the favorites are emerging.

Every time they give 12 votes to a country, they focus on its interpreters, and on one of those occasions … they caught one of the singers from Italy concentrating on what seems to be something that has little to do with music: making a line. In addition, and with the intention that the act was not seen -or not in such an obvious way-, the companion who was sitting to his right gave him with his knee trying to hide it, although it did not help much.

Italy was nominated as one of the great favorites of the night and finally won the contest, putting the rock point with the group Måneskin, who defended the song titled Zitti e buoni. The song’s personal signature was the electric guitar, and the band that played it was formed in 2016, although its popularity came after it became runner-up on X Factor Italia in 2017.