They hunt an Audi Q2 in Barcelona at almost 300 km / h!

Hunted in the Ronda de Dalt in Barcelona at 298 km / h by a section radar in full confinement. This is the story of María Teresa and her most surreal fine.

May 24, 2021 (10:00 CET)

This is the story of a driver who received a traffic ticket at almost 300, when her car does not exceed 218 km / h. Photo: iStock

So first, surely you will think when reading the headline something like “another crazy driver who does not respect speed limits or other drivers.” However, as you get to know the story, you will realize that everything points to an error in a section radar located in the Ronda de Dalt in Barcelona and that, for now, it is being very expensive for María Teresa.

This woman, from 73 years, made his story known on a radio show from RAC1 and several media in the region have echoed it, such as The newspaper. Pharmacist by profession, to make matters worse, this fine was given in full confinement, in April 2020, when this woman felt the need to do her bit by opening her pharmacy in Sabadell. To your misfortune, A speeding ticket came home that claimed to have been hunted at 298 km / h!

Difficult situation, since, as María Teresa has tried to demonstrate to the Barcelona city council, your vehicle cannot exceed 218 km / h, according to the data sheet of your Audi Q2. Even so, from the City Council they assure that the radar is approved and that the fine is firm. Administrative remedy exhausted after appeal, María Teresa has had to face the fine of 600 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points on your driving license. The strange thing is that a criminal procedure has not even been opened, when a fine for this speed is considered a very serious offense.

However, the protagonist of this story assured in RAC1 that will take the case to court, from the hand of their children. “I’m a pharmacist, my clients needed me”, María Teresa commented on the radio, that claimed never to have received a speeding ticket for speeding. Hopefully this story works out favorably for her.