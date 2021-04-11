They hunt a 3.5-meter alligator and solve the mystery of the disappearance of some dogs 24 years ago

A man who lost his dogs 24 years ago has finally managed to find out what happened to them, as their collars were accidentally found on the stomach of a huge alligator over 3.5 meters.

As recorded in the Mirror, the alligator, which is estimated to have between 50 and 70 yearsIt had been brought in for cutting at Cordray’s, a wild game plant in South Carolina, by the hunter, Ned McNeely.

When the butcher’s staff went to work, they discovered all sorts of foreign objects in the creature’s stomach, including undigested tags of five dog collars.

One of the necklaces still had a visible phone number, so when they called, the Cordray’s team were surprised to find that it was still active. “Two of the labels were legible and a phone number still worked “they wrote on the butcher’s official Facebook profile.

“The owner said he had hunted in the same area (where the alligator was hunted) 24 years ago and that they were from his dogs, “they added.

The discovery occurred entirely by chance, as the butcher shop staff generally refrained from open the stomachs of alligators due to the decomposing content it contains.

“Normally we don’t look at the stomach. That’s because we once opened the stomach of a large one years ago, and there was a three-foot fish. very rotten within. It smelled so bad that everyone had to leave, “they added.

Also inside the reptile, weighing 200 kilograms, was a bulletproof vest, a spark plug, lots of tortoise shells and several lynx claws. According to local media, South Carolina alligators generally grow up to 4 meters and live for more than 60 years.

Cordray’s is run by Claudia and Michael Cordray. They handle more than 100 alligators a year and can convert their meat in sausages or jerky. In addition, they have taxidermy service and can transform a dead alligator into anything, even a floor lamp.