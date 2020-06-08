Trafficking gangs engage their victims through “large” job offers, mainly aimed at women of around 25 years of age, from vulnerable strata, warned Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, president of the CDMX Citizen Council.

Data from the agency reveal that so far this year they have received 1,791 calls related to this problem, of which 847 became reports for the crime and 36 in a police investigation folder.

Criminal gangs are looking for women around the age of 25. Photo: Reforma

According to the cases received in the National Anti-Trafficking Line, 32 percent of the victims are dedicated to prostitution or trafficking for sexual purposes, 19 percent to labor exploitation.

11 percent suffer forced labor, 5 percent will fall into illegal adoption networks and in 3 percent of cases they are under 18 years old employed by criminal gangs.

The main modus operandi of criminals, Guerrero Chiprés mentioned, is the job offer, with 30 percent of cases.

“This is a recurring mechanic at least since last year,” he noted.

He explained that the victims fall into these job offers with disproportionate benefits, because in some entities there is still an absence of civic culture and knowledge, which make the population vulnerable.

“There is an emotional and legal vulnerability that traffickers take advantage of,” he emphasized.

The profile of the victims, obtained by analyzing the calls, reveals that they are young women, from vulnerable socio-economic strata, and 65 percent come from suburban or rural areas.

They also identified that women who leave Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Hidalgo, or Puebla generally have the destination of CDMX, Monterrey, Chihuahua, or Tijuana and, in some cases, the United States.

“In the United States, 85 percent of trafficking victims come from Mexico or were born in Mexico,” said Guerrero Chiprés.

The Citizen Council studies also locate three types of dedicated criminal organizations.

First, there are the gangs that require between five and six members, then those that have carried out this activity in a familiar way, and finally, international organizations.

Among the means used by criminals, they identified three schemes, the person-to-person scheme, the use of social networks and the use of websites.

Guerrero Chiprés announced that they are preparing an information campaign to prevent trafficking, and the messages will be directed to both urban centers and rural communities.