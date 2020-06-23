The Gran Teatre del Liceu, the Barcelona opera, reopened on Monday for its first concert after the closing of the coronavirus before an audience that did not have to worry about social distancing

Instead of humans, the UceLi Quartet performed « Crisantemi » (chrysanthemum) by Giacomo Puccini before 2,292 plants, one for each seat in the theater. He concert It was also streamed live.

The event was conceived by the Spanish artist Eugenio Ampudia who said that nature inspired them during the pandemic.

« I heard many more birds singing. And the plants My garden and outside are growing faster and I certainly thought that maybe now I could relate in a much more intimate way with people and nature, « he said before the presentation.

At the end of concert For eight minutes, the sound of leaves and branches moved by the wind echoed in the room like applause.

The theater said it will give away plants to local health workers as thanks for their efforts during the pandemic. The national state of emergency was withdrawn in Spain on Sunday after three months of restrictions on traffic and crowds.