Relatives of the patient insisted on transferring him to a hospital that did not have a confirmation of receipt from the Edomex Hospital Regulatory Center.

Paramedical personnel from Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, was attacked during the care and transfer of a patient Covid-19 suspect who died on the way to a hospital in Toluca, reported the delegation of that state of the Mexican Red Cross.

“On Wednesday morning, personnel assigned to the local Huixquilucan delegation attended, on board the MEX-709 ambulance, a distress call in which a person with respiratory failure was reported in the San Melchor neighborhood, in the municipal capital of that town, ”Cruz Roza del Edomex said in a statement.

Previous telephone protocol, it was determined that sufficient symptoms existed to suspect coronavirus infection SARS-CoV-2, so the paramedics prepared with the biosecurity equipment required for patient care, without any health risk for them.

Upon arriving at the home where help was requested, Red Cross medical emergency technicians verified that the person, a 53-year-old man with respiratory failure, required specialized medical attention and verified the arrangement of beds in the nearest medical center, on which were informed that the patient could be received at the General Hospital of Naucalpan.

The patient’s relatives strongly opposed to transfer him to this hospital and with verbal attacks and threats demanded that he be taken to the Adolfo López Mateos Medical Center in the city of Toluca, regardless of the severity of his health, the distance, the travel time and that there was no confirmation of receipt by part of the Hospital Regulatory Center, the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico.

“During the journey, the person accompanying the patient aboard the ambulance harassed the paramedic who was caring for the patient at all times, while those traveling in other vehicles, escorting the ambulance, attacked the Red Cross unit, repeatedly hitting her from the back, matching up and screaming for them to accelerate further. ”

The Mexican Red Cross staff explained in different ways to the people involved that the ambulance has a speed limit, for safety reasons, as the weight of the equipment can cause a tip over. Despite this, the subjects continued to attack the staff and unit of this institution.

Shortly before arriving at the Adolfo López Mateos Medical Center, in Toluca, the patient went into respiratory arrest, and despite various resuscitation maneuvers, he lost his life.

The ambulance stopped at the ambulance ramp of the Nicolás San Juan hospital and the subjects accompanying the patient they went to blows against the paramedicsMainly against the operator who, shouting, held him responsible for the death and caused him various injuries.

The Mexican Red Cross condemned this type of attack on Huixquilucan personnel, who already receive medical attention in the Toluca hospital, for the injuries caused in the violent physical attack.

“This institution makes a respectful but energetic call to the entire population to maintain fairness, allow the Mexican Red Cross medical emergency technicians, doctors and nurses to carry out their work with the quality and professionalism that distinguishes them, especially in the extreme sanitary conditions that the country is facing today due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and reserves the right to act legally, in strict accordance with the law, against those who attacked and put the lives of our colleagues at risk. ”