Another motorcyclist rebuked him for not covering his face and quickly got into a fight

By: Web Writing

Panic over the coronavirus pandemic is escalating worldwide.

How far can people go out of fear? motorcyclist He was beaten because he sneezed in public.

The incident occurred on March 17 in the city India from Kolhapur.

A camera recorded how two motorcyclists slowly drive side by side in a Street busy city. One of them stops and asks the other why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief, pointing out that this could cause the coronavirus to spread.

The discussion quickly turned into a Fight, which caused a traffic jam.