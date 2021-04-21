they hide a casino app behind a game for children

So far, as we can see, we would find ourselves before an app to play seemingly innocent. However, behind this facade there is an unreliable casino app, which charges users money in exchange for random rewards. In addition, to avoid the commission imposed by Apple (which ranges between 15 to 30 percent), this online casino integrates its own payment system.

When the game is used from certain countries (such as Italy, Turkey or Kazakhstan), the application opens an internal browser that shows an online casino, which is promoted as safe (for example, it meets the requirements of the GDPR), but several users have complained that it would actually be a scam as you never win anything.