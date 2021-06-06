They haven’t stopped smiling since JLo and Ben Affleck came back

They never stop smiling since JLo and Ben Affleck returned | INSTAGRAM

We have seen everything, from the most tender smiles, hands clasped, beautiful hugs and flirtatious looks, among the famous Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who have been more than happy lately, it seems that having reunited has brought peace, tranquility and a lot of love to their lives.

In addition, we can ensure that they no longer get caught in the photographic lenses of the much feared paparazzi, also added to the fact that the fans of both fully support the decision they made when opting for their reconciliation and also applaud that the singer has left her ex-partner, the athlete and businessman, Alex Rodriguez, because presumably he has been unfaithful.

Nor is it a secret that these same admirers approve that he has canceled all the plans he had regarding his wedding to continue with his life fully, and even more so that he did not close to returning to the path of the love and less when the perspective was to be with the man who led her to compose songs like “Dear Ben” and “Baby I Love You”.

Now, what just happened, is that a few hours ago the paparazzi reported a new encounter between the lovebirds, we know for sure that the two are currently in Los Angeles, and it is said that the diva from the bronx He is in the city because he plans to move and reside there together with the Oscar winner, for the film “Argo”.

So easily the photographers saw the smile that was drawn on the actor’s face, when he was captured leaving his girlfriend’s house, they surely had a very good night together, adding to the fact that later they reported that he went out with Jennifer, and although they only captured her, at this moment, there is no doubt that she looks truly happy, something that we had a long time that did not happen, at least not at this level.

So, what is now speculated with greater intensity every time, is that many affirm that they are about to move in together, although seeing Ben leave JLo’s house all points to the fact that this seems to be all a fact, without However, it is unknown if the house they are now in is the one that the singer was visiting with A Rod months ago.

And we must also remember that for a long time Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López were seen visiting properties for their future purchase, however, we know that now this will no longer be a reality.

Since López began dating Affleck again, she has stopped wearing tight leggings as the only garment and has returned to her elegant dresses for casual outings, high heels and luxury handbags, more often, just like her fervent fans and the general public are fascinated by it.

With this, we can affirm that the successful singer is living a dream stage, in the best moment of her artistic career and totally full with her personal life, after her well-known relationships with other celebrities such as Marc Anthony and her recent ex-partner.

He has been seen more happy than ever, enjoying life and love as a couple, affirming that really feeling in love adds shine to whoever it is.